Things to do on Long Island this weekend include Taylor Swift Lets Sings, concerts and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

TREMONTI SINGS SINATRA: CHRISTMAS CLASSICS NEW & OLD

Rock guitarist Mark Tremonti takes a festive detour with his holiday tribute to Frank Sinatra. Blending Christmas classics with his own unique style, Tremonti delivers a powerful performance for fans of both rock and jazz.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50–$89.50. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

THE MADISON THEATRE CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

Celebrate the holiday season in style with the Madison Theatre Christmas Celebration, an annual family tradition that brings the joy and magic of Christmas to life. This heartwarming event features Broadway’s finest performers as they guide you through a festive journey, singing some of the most beloved Christmas tunes. With stunning design and exceptional talent, this holiday spectacular promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the season. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the tradition, this performance is sure to bring holiday cheer to all!

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$50-$70. Dec. 20-22.

LET’S SING TAYLOR: A LIVE BAND EXPERIENCE

Swifties, this one’s for you! Celebrate the music of Taylor Swift with Let’s Sing Taylor, an interactive tribute experience that brings all of your favorite hits to life. Don’t forget to wear your best Taylor-inspired outfit for a night of music and fun!

$25–$49.50. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

JARED BENJAMIN AT SPOTLIGHT ART BAR

Catch Jared Benjamin live at Spotlight Art Bar for a night of catchy pop hits. With millions of streams under his belt, Jared’s viral success continues to grow, and this intimate performance offers fans the perfect opportunity to hear his hits live.

$20. 9 p.m. Dec. 21.

