Floral Park-Bellerose’s John Lewis Childs School collects items for those in need this holiday season

Each year, John Lewis Childs School spreads goodwill during the holidays and supports those in need by hosting a toy drive and mitten collection during December.

The Student Council, led by teachers Christina Saunders and Marianna Antonakis, held their annual toy drive for the Hance Family Foundation. Students throughout the building were encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for the drive. Items from the recent holiday boutique were generously donated by the school’s PTA as well. On Dec. 18, Student Council members invited their classmates to “come aboard” the Toy Train to drop off their donations. The toys will be given to families in need in the Harlem area.

In the main lobby, the Mitten Tree displays new mittens, scarves and gloves as ornaments, which will be donated to an elementary school in Utah. JLCS chooses this school to assist due to a former employee, Matthew Reid, working there and helping the local community in need.