Plainedge Park gets newly renovated baseball fields

Plainedge Park received new renovations to three of its baseball fields.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato announced the completion of baseball field improvements on Monday.

“These important upgrades enhance the overall playing experience for everyone who utilizes these fields,” Saladino said. “These upgrades are being achieved in the most cost-effective way while bringing added enjoyment to all who use them.”

Construction began on Nov. 4 after the end of the 2024 East Coast Baseball season. The project concluded three weeks later and was unveiled shortly after, the town said.

Artificial turf fields have a general useful life of up to 10 years. They are supposed to be less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. Turf fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rainstorms in a manner that is not possible on a fully dirt infield.

“Replacing the fields with synthetic turf allows for extended play time for athletes and brings a significant upgrade to this beautiful park,” said Receiver Pravato. “We are pleased to bring these enhancements to the Plainedge community while keeping a watchful eye on our bottom line.”

The approximate cost was $340,000 for three fields. This project had been scheduled since 2023, as it was a part of the Capital Improvement Plan for various town parks, according to the town.

The field is used by East Coast Baseball, Plainedge Youth Baseball, Plainedge Youth Soccer, Plainedge Youth Lacrosse, and Plainedge High School during the school year.