Willets Road School students unite through Constitutional Convention

Willets Road School students hosted a Constitutional Convention to revisit their school’s constitution to ensure it is inclusive and reflective of the entire school community. (Photo courtesy of the East Williston Union Free School District)

Students from the Willets Road School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, hosted a Constitutional Convention Dec. 16 to celebrate their school community’s shared set of values, beliefs and agreements.

The initiative involved everyone’s voice – starting with the classroom discussions about norms, followed by student representatives working together across grades to write a schoolwide constitution. With the addition of new grade levels this year, the students revisited the document to ensure it remained inclusive and reflective of the entire school community. A total of 36 students from 18 homerooms were selected by their classmates to revise the constitution, culminating in a presentation of their hard work at the school-wide SPARK assembly.

This process was designed to foster collaboration, inclusivity, and a sense of ownership among students. By participating in the creation and revision of the constitution, the students gained a deeper understanding of government in action and the importance of community decision-making. The students reflected that they felt empowered to leave a lasting and meaningful impact on their school.

In their constitution, the students committed to creating a safe, joyful and inclusive place for all, where they accept each other for who they are, believe there is always good in each other even when they make mistakes, contribute to an environment where everyone is safe physically and emotionally, do their part to keep the school clean and organized,

show kindness by being a helpful and positive upstander, and have fun.