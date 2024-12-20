Working Together to Achieve a New Year’s Potential

By Arnold W. Drucker

As we welcome the arrival of the holiday season (and the cold weather that always seems colder than the year before for some reason), I want to take a moment to wish you all a joyful, peaceful and healthy Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa, as well as all religious and cultural holidays and occasions to be celebrated.

With winter now upon us, Legislative District 16 is actively engaged and focused on responding to the particular needs and protections our constituents deserve and expect from my office. Earlier this month, in partnership with the County’s Office of Emergency Management, I hosted an Emergency Preparedness Workshop, where approximately 100 Plainview-Old Bethpage seniors received invaluable and potentially life-saving tips and reminders of what should be done in the event of a major storm affecting the essential services we often take for granted.

In partnership with the Nassau County Police Department – an agency beyond compare – we hosted a Senior Scam presentation to alert our most vulnerable residents to the increasing and disturbing schemes and scams that unscrupulous criminals have been using to frighten and trick people into disclosing personal information and even giving their money away to these truly nefarious people.

My office is also proud to regularly host Shed the Meds events at various locations in the district – another outgrowth of our partnership with the NCPD, which provides an opportunity for all residents to safely dispose of all unused, expired or excessive medications. In doing so, they are preventing these medications from ending up in the hands of children and other relatives or avoiding harming our environment by throwing them in the garbage.

I am also pleased to host several blood drives throughout the year to address the critical blood shortage we have in our area, and our next will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library. I am proud to work with the New York Islanders, who are generously donating two complimentary tickets to an upcoming Islander home game to every donor. Many thanks to the Syosset Fire Department for hosting our last event at the Fire House.

From December 2 through December 22, in partnership with the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, we sponsored a winter coat drive, and I am proud to acknowledge the Syosset, Jericho and Plainview Old Bethpage Libraries as well as Always Orthodontics of Syosset for so generously volunteering their locations as drop-off sites. Their support made it possible to once again create a tremendous impact for deserving families throughout our region.

Finally, at the Legislature, the Republican Majority finalized the 2025 budget over the objections expressed by myself and my Democratic colleagues. With the court-ordered repeal of Nassau’s excessive red light camera fees and other financial stressors, there are significant risks present in the 2025 budget, and I will be especially vigilant to ensure the steps we take to address them will in no way jeopardize the county’s operations. I will remain ever mindful of protecting the interests of my constituents and ensuring that the necessary resources and services continue without fail as I have done throughout my service as your Legislator.

As we embark upon a New Year together, I hope that you do so energized by the memories of a blessed, joyous, and prosperous holiday season. Stay warm and always keep in mind that my office is always open to all of you for all of your needs.

Arnold W. Drucker, of Plainview, is the Deputy Minority Leader of the Nassau County Legislature. He has represented the 16th Legislative District since 2016.