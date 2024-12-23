Do-it-yourself entertainment: Keep the holiday spirit alive after the holidays

As the holiday season winds down, many families find themselves searching for ways to keep the festive spirit alive without leaving the comfort of home. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a bustling holiday or continue celebrating with loved ones, DIY entertainment offers endless opportunities for fun, creativity and bonding. Here are some engaging activities to help keep the holiday cheer going well into the new year.

1. Holiday Movie Marathons

One of the simplest ways to extend the festive vibes is by hosting a holiday-themed movie marathon. Create a lineup featuring classics such as “Home Alone,” “Elf” or “The Polar Express,” alongside newer releases or hidden gems. Enhance the experience by setting up a cozy viewing area with blankets, pillows and fairy lights. Provide snacks like homemade popcorn, hot cocoa with marshmallows and holiday cookies to keep the energy up. To make it interactive, consider pausing for trivia breaks or encouraging viewers to dress as their favorite characters.

2. Themed Game Nights

Game nights are a tried-and-true way to bring people together, and adding a holiday twist can make them even more special. Incorporate seasonal themes into traditional board games or create your own holiday charades or trivia. For example, adapt Pictionary to feature holiday items like snowmen, reindeer and gingerbread houses. If you’re feeling adventurous, host an “ugly sweater” competition during the game night, awarding prizes for the most creative or outrageous designs.

3. DIY Crafting Extravaganza

Unleash your family’s creative side with a crafting session. This activity is perfect for children and adults alike, offering a hands-on way to channel holiday energy. Popular ideas include making personalized ornaments, designing holiday cards, or creating winter-themed centerpieces. Gather supplies like glitter, ribbons, paint and recycled materials to keep costs low while maximizing creativity. For an eco-friendly twist, use natural items such as pinecones, dried oranges and cinnamon sticks.

4. Culinary Adventures

Turn your kitchen into a holiday workshop by experimenting with festive recipes. Bake and decorate cookies shaped like stars, snowflakes or stockings, or try your hand at making gingerbread houses. For something savory, host a family cooking challenge where each member contributes to a holiday-inspired dish. Pair the cooking session with a music playlist of seasonal hits to keep the atmosphere lively.

5. Virtual Celebrations

For families and friends who can’t gather in person, virtual celebrations remain a fantastic option. Plan an online event featuring activities like karaoke, bingo or a shared holiday-themed quiz. Encourage participants to dress festively, whether it’s in cozy pajamas or sparkling New Year’s attire. To make it extra special, consider mailing small packages of treats or craft supplies in advance so everyone can participate in the same activities simultaneously.

6. Indoor Winter Games

If the weather outside is frightful, bring winter fun indoors with DIY games. Create an obstacle course resembling a winter wonderland, complete with fake snow (cotton balls work well) and cardboard sleds. Alternatively, set up a snowball toss using soft, plush balls and buckets as targets. These games are especially great for younger children who need to burn off energy while staying warm.

7. Storytelling and Memory Sharing

Gather around the fireplace or a virtual meeting space for a storytelling session. Share classic holiday tales or encourage family members to recount their favorite holiday memories. To make it more interactive, you can write a collaborative holiday story, with each person contributing a line or paragraph. Record the session as a keepsake to cherish for years to come.

8. Holiday-Themed Photo Booth

Capture the joy of the season by setting up a DIY photo booth. Use a festive backdrop made of wrapping paper, string lights or garlands, and provide props like Santa hats, reindeer antlers and holiday signs. Take turns snapping pictures, and compile the best ones into a digital album or printed scrapbook. This activity not only provides entertainment but also creates lasting memories.

9. Acts of Kindness

Extend the holiday spirit beyond your home by engaging in acts of kindness. Work together to create care packages for neighbors, friends or local shelters. These can include baked goods, handwritten notes or small handmade gifts. Involving children in these activities teaches the importance of giving and spreads positivity within the community.

10. Countdown to the New Year

As the year comes to a close, plan a countdown celebration at home. Create a timeline of activities leading up to midnight, such as crafts, games, or karaoke sessions. For families with young children, opt for an earlier “countdown” to accommodate bedtime. Complete the evening with a sparkling cider toast and a shared resolution-writing session, where everyone can express hopes and goals for the coming year.

DIY entertainment during the holiday season is a wonderful way to keep the magic alive while fostering togetherness and creativity. With these ideas, your family can turn simple moments into cherished memories that will warm hearts long after the holidays have ended.