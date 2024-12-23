No Spin Zone: The truth about Joe Biden

If it’s truth that sets us free, millions of Americans are in custody, prisoners to a false belief system that puts themselves and their fellow countrymen in danger.

In defining one of the biggest political scandals in history, The Wall Street Journal reported last week that President Biden came into office in January 2021, mentally impaired. According to the newspaper, Biden’s handlers led by Chief of Staff Ron Klain were successful in hiding the situation from a corrupt national press corps that was not much interested.

The Journal’s story names some of the people who babysat the mentally marginalized president. White House staffers Annie Tomasini and Ashley Williams were tasked with keeping Mr. Biden away from anything negative and closely monitoring his conversations.

Presidential adviser Mike Donilon and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were also acutely aware of the fog, according to the Journal.

First Lady Jill Biden is not a factor in the article, but she had to know about her husband’s steep decline. Nevertheless, Mrs. Biden lied about it, fighting to the very end to keep him in office despite his dreadful condition.

Vice President Kamala Harris also deceived us about Biden even as she prepared to take the nomination from him.

This is a tremendous political scandal. Three other presidents were incapacitated in office. Woodrow Wilson had a stroke and was debilitated during the last 18 months of his second term. Grover Cleveland had mouth cancer in his second term and disappeared for months. Franklin Pierce, a full-blown alcoholic, was often inebriated in the White House. The press neglected to detail any of those situations until the men were out of office.

Joe Biden’s single term was beyond bad. He is the biggest spending president in history, increasing the federal debt to dangerous levels. His open border policy has led to social and fiscal calamity. His foolish energy orders ignited inflation that badly damaged working people. Overseas, the world is in chaos as evil people commit violence with little fear of the president.

Yet, millions of Americans would have still voted for Biden had he stayed in the race. Only his shocking debate performance prevented that. And even after that awful exposition, many in the press continued to prop him up.

Thank God, and I mean that literally, there are more competent voters than not in this country. Another four years of Democrats in power would have damaged the USA permanently. And the Democratic leadership knew that Biden was unfit. He held just nine cabinet meetings in four years, one of them presided over by his wife. Few lawmakers could even speak with the president.

Americans should never forget the Biden administration. This can’t happen again. Hiding inside the White House protected by cynical handlers is not acceptable.

Finally, I am sorry I had to write this column. Exposing a man diminished by age is not pleasant.

But the truth has to be known.