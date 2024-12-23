NOSH Delivers receives $43K grant

Glen Cove’s NOSH Delivers received a $43,000 grant from the county, which will aid its service to over 600 families from Glen Cove to Bayville.

“I’m very proud that my office was able to secure these resources in support of their essential mission,” Minority Leader DeRiggi-Whitton said in a release.

The nonprofit was founded in March of 2020 to bring food to local families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, volunteers continue to deliver weekly bags, filled with nutritious groceries, to families struggling with food insecurity.

“NOSH Delivers does so much for our community, and they make a tremendous impact in the fight to end food insecurity across the north shore on a daily basis,” she said. “I applaud all of the volunteers who work so hard to serve these deserving families and thank you to Christine Rice for leading this wonderful organization.”

“We are so grateful for Delia and all of her constant support and hard work in securing funding for us to be able to continue NOSH’s mission,” said Christine Rice, chairwoman of nonprofit.

The grant came from the county legislature, which voted unanimously in November in favor of releasing the American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the nonprofit’s hunger-fighting programs.

Information provided by the Office of Delia DeRiggi-Whitton