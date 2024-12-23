Vicki Schneps
Karen Rubin/news-photos-features.com
Schneps Media CEO and President Victoria Schneps sat down with the Great Neck community Wednesday where she was able to connect with various leaders in the community and share with them her vision for its community paper The Great Neck News Record.
The event was hosted in partnership between Destination Great Neck and M&T Bank at The Mariner Estate in Great Neck.
Gerry Lansberg, former commissioner of the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District,; Gloria Lansberg; Saddle Rock Mayor Dan Levy and Steve Blank, Great Neck News & Record
Tracy Qiu, Compass Real Estate (Levin Team); Ilona Trokel, Destination Great Neck; North Hempstead councilmember Christine Liu; Helene Raps-Beckerman, real estate; and Mitchell Beckerman, Great Neck Chamber of Commerce, board member and former deputy mayor and trustee of Village of Great Neck
Nanit Kapoor, intern; Christine Liu, North Hempstead Town Councilmember; Barbara Berkowitz, former Great Neck Public Schools board president; Patricia Schneider, Great Neck Chamber; Carol Frank, Great Neck North Water Authority director-Kings Point and Great Neck Historical Society board member; Steve Blank, Great Neck News & Record
Joel Morton, VP-Commercial Payment Sales; Matthew Cheung, Assistant VP, Bilingual Sr. Relationship Banker; Kathy Wong,Financial Advisor and Axel Mezquita, Assistant VP-Bilingual Branch Manager of M&T Bank, a sponsor of the Destination Great Neck event
Rachel Reuhani of Levin Team real estate; Janet Eshagoff, Destination Great Neck founder; Pari Yousefzadeh
Barbara Berkowitz and Vicki Schneps at Destination Great Neck gathering, December 19, 2024 held at Mariners Estate, Great Neck
Vicki Schneps
Barbara Berkowitz, former Great Neck Public Schools board president; Kim Keiserman, Port Washington-Manhasset Democratic Club; Susanna Keiserman, sophomore at William & Mary; and Steve Blank, Great Neck News & Record
Vicki Schneps, North Hempstead Councilwoman Christine Liu and Destination Great Neck founder Janet Eshagoff
Vicki Schneps, Schneps Media; Gerry Lansberg, former GN Water Pollution Control District commissioner; Gloria Lansberg; Patricia Schneider, Great Neck Chamber of Commerce
Catherine Zhang, Chinese Community Church of Great Neck trustee; North Hempstead Councilwoman Christine Liu; Vicki Schneps, Schneps Media; and Nanit Kapoor, intern and Duke University sophomore
Michael Hsu, Audrey Wu, Whitney Yeung, Tracy Qiu, Rashel Rouhani of the Levin Team real/estate
Destination Great Neck Founder Janet Eshagoff with Michele Tabaroki, Confidanze & Fitness
Claudine Amivian, Claudine’s Natural Healing NYC; Vicki Schneps,Schneps Media; Edna Khalily, author, “Alisha’s magical Red Lipstick.”
Mayor and VOA President Steven Weinberg of Thomaston; Catherine Zhang, Chinese Community Church of Great Neck trustee; Vicki Schneps, Schneps Media; Saddle Rock Mayor Dan Levy
Matthew Cheung, Assistant VP, Bilingual Sr. Relationship Banker of M&T Bank, Great Neck
Destination Great Neck Founder Janet Eshagoff
Vicki Schneps with Mayor Dan Levy of Saddle Rock and Mayor and VOA President Steven Weinberg of Thomaston
Vicki Schneps
For more scene & seen event photos, click here.