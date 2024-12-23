Suozzi’s bills on border, China, budget pass House

The House of Representatives passed three bills sponsored by Congressman Tom Suozzi focusing on the northern border, Homeland Security, fiscal responsibility on Dec. 12.



All three bills were introduced by Congressman Tom Suozzi (D – Long Island, Queens).



The first bill, the Securing Our Northern Borders Act, was included and passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2025. The bill’s primary focus is the international border between the United States and Canada.



The legislation, if signed into law, would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish a Northern Border “mission center”



The bill says that the center’s purpose would be to support the implementation of the Northern Border Security Strategy, help track northern border security metrics, serve as a training location for personnel, and test new border security technologies.



After its passage in the House, Suozzi, who represents the 3rd CD in Nassau and Queens, supported the center’s creation.



“We must secure both the Northern and Southern Border Strategies to protect our communities,” said Suozzi. “This Mission Center would serve as the central hub for coordinating efforts to enforce immigration laws and combat illegal drug trafficking along our northern border”



The next bill, The SHIELD Against CCP Act, if passed would establish a Department of Homeland Security working group to identify, evaluate, and counter threats to homeland security from China.



Suozzi praised that bill, co-led by Congressman Dale Strong (R-AL) and argued that China is an existential threat to the United States.



“The Chinese Communist Party is intent on promoting authoritarianism by weakening America from within,” Suozzi said. “Add to this theft of our intellectual property, threats to our critical infrastructure, and trying to intimidate US citizens through transnational repression. We must act.”

Suozzi’s third bill that passed the House, the Increasing Baseline Updates Act, was co-led by Congressman Blake Moore (R-UT).



If signed into law this legislation would require the Congressional Budget Office to provide two annual updates to its baseline and mandate that the president submit specific budget data to Congress to allow for accurate policymaking and oversight.



After its passage in the House, Suozzi underscored his belief in financial responsibility.



“I was trained as a CPA. I am concerned about our budget and deficits. I know the importance of accuracy in budget estimates. If Congress and the public can get better data, we will be in a better position to fix our budgets.” Suozzi explained.



“This bill will help tighten congressional procedures and result in more fiscally responsible policies,” he added. The bills will now go to the Senate.



