To celebrate the holiday season and create a keepsake to take home, Manor Oaks School fourth graders in Megan Soebke’s class made their own mini snowmen on Dec. 19.

Using white foam putty and other supplies from a DIY “Let’s Build a Snowman” kit, the students expressed their creativity and built their snowmen. Family members were invited to attend the holiday activity to assist the students and the kits were generously brought in by a parent.