Gingerbread towers are team successes in Seaford

Teachers Ken Botti and Danielle Alveari checked the height of one of the gingerbread towers. (Photo by Seaford School District)

To celebrate the holidays and improve their teamwork skills, students at Seaford Middle School participated in a gingerbread building challenge on Dec. 19. It was the third of six teaming events this year designed to foster collaboration and communication.

All sixth, seventh and eighth graders were assigned to a team of four or five students. Together, they had to use two packs of graham crackers and a cup of icing to build the tallest tower possible to support a tennis ball.

Before the building began, students discussed the qualities necessary to work well as a team, looking at them through the lens of the 10 Seaford Scholar traits. They also had follow-up conversations after the challenge ended.

“The whole point is to talk about teamwork, put it into practice and reflect on it,” principal Raphael Morey said. He added that the skills they develop now build the foundation for being good communicators and collaborators during the rest of their years in school and beyond.

Morey explained that the six teaming activities this year are designed to give students a break from their academic rigors, rejuvenate their love of school, and develop life skills along the way.