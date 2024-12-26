Weber orchestra, choir perform in Uniondale

Members of the Weber Chamber Orchestra and Weber Chamber Choir performing at the RXR Plaza in Uniondale

Students from the Weber Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Choir showcased their musical talents at a special performance at the RXR Plaza in Uniondale.

The event offered a unique opportunity for the public to experience the skills of Port Washington students in a vibrant, open-air setting.

Led by music teachers Ms. Garofalo and Ms. Riordan, the students performed a variety of pieces, captivating the audience with their harmonies and instrumental arrangements.

The picturesque atmosphere of the plaza provided an ideal backdrop for the performance, highlighting the students’ dedication and talent.

“This performance was a fantastic way for our students to share their hard work and passion for music with the community,” said Ms. Garofalo, who has been working with the orchestra. The event was well-received by attendees, who enjoyed the blend of classical music in the lively plaza.

The performance at RXR Plaza is part of the ongoing efforts to support and promote student musicians in Port Washington, providing them with opportunities to perform in front of a wider audience.