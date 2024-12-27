January marks national Blood Donor Month

As the new year begins, January serves as National Blood Donor Month, a time to raise awareness about the vital role blood donors play in saving lives. Established in 1970 by President Richard Nixon, this observance highlights the importance of maintaining a steady blood supply, particularly during the winter months when donations often decline.

Blood donations are crucial for hospitals and medical centers to treat patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatments, or trauma care. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, emphasizing the constant demand. However, harsh winter weather, seasonal illnesses, and busy holiday schedules frequently result in lower donor turnout, creating a significant challenge for blood banks.

January is a critical time for blood donations. The need for blood never stops; every donation has the potential to save up to three lives.

Donating blood is a simple process that typically takes less than an hour. To be eligible, donors must meet basic health criteria, including being at least 16 or 17 years old, depending on state laws, and weighing at least 110 pounds. Donors should also be in good health on the day of donation.

Blood banks and organizations nationwide are encouraging individuals to make an appointment to donate. Many are offering incentives, such as gift cards or special recognition, to show appreciation for those who step forward to give.

For individuals who may feel uneasy about donating blood, experts emphasize its safety and importance. All equipment used in blood collection is sterile and single-use, ensuring no risk of infection.

Those interested in donating can locate nearby blood drives through organizations such as the American Red Cross or local hospitals. Appointments can often be scheduled online, making the process more accessible than ever.

By raising awareness and encouraging new and returning donors to contribute, National Blood Donor Month serves as a critical reminder that the need for blood is constant—and so is the ability to make a difference.

Visit New York Blood Center (www.nybc.org) to find a donation site or to host a blood drive.