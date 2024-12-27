Charles Campagne students spread holiday cheer with Santa’s help

Members of the CCS student council help distribute toys to students to load onto the fire truck.

This holiday season, Charles Campagne Elementary School’s student council in the Bethpage Union Free School District partnered with the Bethpage Fire Department to organize a toy drive for families in need. Generous donations of new, unwrapped toys were collected in the school lobby throughout the month.

On Dec. 20, the toy drive culminated in a festive visit from Santa Claus and members of the Bethpage Fire Department. Students eagerly greeted their special guests, and each class took turns helping load the donated toys onto the fire truck for distribution.