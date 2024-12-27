Ten cats and six dogs all agree on one thing: They would love nothing more than to find their furever home for the new year. Consider opening your heart to one (or more!) of these adorable adoptable pets today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Butterball; a smorgasbord of purr-fection! This handsome, portly, short-haired brown tabby is a 6-year-old boy who comes equipped with a banquet of love to give one lucky family. Butterball lived in a home until the owner moved, only to abandon him and his other feline friend companions behind. Despite his heartbreak and desertion, Butterball is ever so sweet, and in search of his forever home where he can bring endless joy and laughter to one lucky family!

While at first encounters, Butterball may appear to be on the shy side. However, with a little patience and gentle persuasion to earn his trust, will culminate into a jumbo-sized dose of unconditional love and loyalty. If his rotund personality is the total package for you, then the sweet sound of Butterball’s endearing purr, and endless devotion is the icing on the cake. It is nearly impossible to resist Butterball’s charming nature once he trusts you. Simply put, this is one of the most lovable and huggable best buds you will ever meet!

Butterball would thrive in a serene home with older children, mellow dogs, and cats. While his size and stature make him unique and adorable, he will need a family that will support him in sticking to a healthy diet to help him meet his weight loss goals for the new year.

If you are interested in meeting Butterball, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with this little fella in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Tinsel is a spirited and energetic kitten with a knack for making everyone laugh. Her curious and independent nature keeps her exploring and finding new adventures, but she’s also a goofy little goober who knows how to bring the fun. Despite her playful streak, Tinsel loves being held, making her the perfect mix of silly and sweet.

Mistletoe is a sweet and friendly kitten who stands out as the cutest of the litter. Her mellow and calm purrsonality makes her a joy to be around, and her happy, playful nature brings a sense of warmth and cheer to any moment. Mistletoe is the perfect balance of serene and fun-loving.

To adopt Tinslel and/or Mistletoe, complete our adoption application at tenderlovingcats.org

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Handsome Ghost is a 3-year-old Terrier mix looking for a patient, experienced owner to help him thrive. Originally from Louisiana, he’s back at Animal League America and ready for a fresh start. Ghost would love a quiet home with a fenced-in yard to explore safely. Loud noises can make him nervous, so a calm neighborhood is best. He’s good with both dogs and cats — just bring any resident pups for a meet-and-greet first!

*Senior Alert* Teddy is a 14-year-old Pomeranian mix who came to Animal League America after Hurricane Helene in Florida, and he’s ready to find his forever home! This sweet senior gets along with just about everyone, especially with older children. He has a heart murmur and arrhythmia, but don’t worry — his care for this condition will be covered after adoption. Teddy does have some separation anxiety, so he’ll thrive with someone who can give him lots of love and attention.

*Senior Alert* Say hello to Rascal! This 9-year-old Shepherd mix has had a tough journey and is ready for his forever home. Originally adopted as a puppy, he was reclaimed last year and brought back into Animal League America’s care. Rascal needs a quiet suburban or rural home with a tall fully fenced yard — he’s quite the jumper! He’d do best with someone experienced with dogs like him and older children. If you’re ready to give this senior boy the golden years he deserves, come meet him!

Who can say where the road goes for momma Enya, a beautiful local find who recently arrived with her four kittens in tow. Only time will tell, but Animal League America feels very confident that this gentle lady’s hopes of a real home for herself is on the horizon. As the only pet, she will shine with the confidence of never having to feel insecure about her safety again. Want to travel with Enya down a new road towards happiness and watch your love grow together?

What’s past is past for Elsbeth, a stunning local rescue with an eye to the future. An offering of treats is like a promise that you’ll always be there for each other. If her demure sweetness isn’t enough to seal the deal between you, just try to resist her delightful, mismatched socks! Elsbeth was born to make you smile, and you’ll want to make plenty of room in your heart for her because that’s where she intends to stay furever!

Cinnamon is an adorable 1-year-old Vizsla/Terrier mix and a staff favorite who captures the hearts of everyone she meets. She’s just waiting for you! While Cinnamon can be a bit shy with new people, she is a lovebug as soon as she is comfortable. This beautiful lady is looking for an experienced adopter with older children who will work with her on her training. Cinnamon would love to be the queen of the castle as the only pet in your home.

Cali is a 7-year-old Border Collie mix who spent her entire life in a loving home until recently when her family could no longer care for her. This sweet girl is housebroken, knows sit, paw, and down, and is wonderful on leash — she especially loves long peaceful walks. Cali dreams of a quiet home where she can be the center of attention as the only pet — no other dogs or cats, please! With her loving personality and training, she’s ready to bring warmth and companionship to a family with prior dog experience.

Meet the delightful Nora! This spirited 1-year-old Lab/Collie mix from Georgia is bursting with energy and ready for adventure! With her floppy ears and playful spirit, she’s the perfect companion for someone who loves outdoor fun. Nora adores running in the dog park, playing fetch, and soaking up every moment of love. She’s looking for experienced adopters with older children (14+) to help her continue her training. Nora would thrive as your one-and-only fur baby, eager to receive all your love and attention!

*Double Adoption* Meet Virginia and Baxter, two brave 7-month-old kittens who survived the outdoors but needed some help adjusting to life with humans. With the love and patience of their foster home, they learned that humans aren’t so bad — in fact, they’re pretty great treat dispensers! Now, these two are thriving in Bianca’s Furry Friends, ready for their next adventure: finding a purrmanent home with a loving family. Fortunately for Baxter, veterinarians discovered a heart condition and have put a plan in place to afford him optimal health, covered at cost through Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers. He’s fully embracing playtime with his furiends, especially his cautious sister who follows his lead and then some!

Five-year-old Peony arrived as a little flower needing help to find her roots. Life had been rough for Peony, but our commitment to restoring her faith in human hearts has also been inspiring for her. This lonely blossom needs a home committed to showing her love and patience on her terms. A little compassion goes a long way in nurturing trust between her and other people. A cat-experienced home with older children will give her the space she needs to feel safe once again and flourish as the only pet in her home.

Four-year-old Tremont was abandoned in a carrier on a subway platform, not knowing what his future would be. The abandonment had left him confused and needed time to recover from his broken heart. That time was exactly what Tremont needed to bring out his super fun purrsonality. A family with older children who can respect his boundaries would make him the happiest boy. He would also love to be the king of the castle as the only pet. You may discover Tremont bird watching from our Catio, waiting for a visit from you!

Although once suspicious of humans, Buick Aurora now craves human attention, specifically neck rubs! Buick has become quite chipper to see her favorite people pop in for visits. This cautious lady has been dealing with dermatological issues which our vets have been monitoring to provide her optimum health. She would love to be the only pet in a loving, patient and experienced family with older children.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!