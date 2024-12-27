Winter’s bounty: veggies take center stage

As temperatures drop, winter vegetables like kale, Brussels sprouts, and winter squash become the stars of seasonal produce. Packed with nutrients and versatility, these cold-weather favorites bring flavor and health benefits to the table.

Here’s a closer look at what makes these vegetables essential during the winter months, along with tips for incorporating them into your meals.

Kale: the winter green superfood

Kale, a hardy leafy green, thrives in cooler temperatures, often developing a sweeter flavor after a frost. Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as fiber and antioxidants, kale is a nutritional powerhouse.

Kale is one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables available. Its versatility makes it easy to include in a variety of dishes, from salads to soups.

To prepare kale, remove the tough stems and chop the leaves. It can be massaged with olive oil and lemon juice to soften its texture for salads, sautéed with garlic for a quick side dish, or blended into smoothies for an extra boost of greens.

Brussels sprouts: bite-sized nutritional gems

Brussels sprouts, part of the cruciferous vegetable family, are known for their slightly nutty flavor and health benefits. High in fiber, vitamin C and phytonutrients, these tiny cabbages are a staple for winter cooking.

Roasting is a popular method for preparing Brussels sprouts, bringing out their natural sweetness and crisping the edges. Toss them with olive oil, salt and pepper before roasting at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. For added flavor, try sprinkling them with Parmesan cheese or a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Brussels sprouts are often overlooked because of their reputation, but when prepared well, they are incredibly delicious.

Brussels sprouts can also be shredded for slaws, added to stir-fries or steamed as a simple side dish.

Winter squash: a versatile and hearty choice

Winter squash, including varieties like butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash, is prized for its sweet, nutty flavor and creamy texture. Rich in vitamins A and C, potassium and fiber, winter squash provides both nutrition and comfort.

Squash is perfect for hearty winter dishes. It adds natural sweetness and depth to soups, stews and casseroles.

Butternut squash can be roasted and pureed into soups, while spaghetti squash offers a low-carb alternative to pasta. Acorn squash, with its smaller size, is ideal for stuffing with grains, vegetables and protein for a complete meal.

When selecting winter squash, look for firm, unblemished skin and a heavy feel, indicating ripeness.

Seasonal eating made easy

Eating in-season vegetables like kale, Brussels sprouts, and winter squash supports local agriculture and ensures you’re enjoying the freshest, most flavorful produce.

These vegetables are at their peak during winter. They not only taste better but are also more affordable and sustainable.

By exploring creative recipes and preparation techniques, you can make the most of winter’s bounty while nourishing your body during the colder months.