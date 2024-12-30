2024 Year in Review: Las Vegas Sands Casino and Resort

The proposed $5 billion resort and casino by the Las Vegas Sands Corporation has been at the heart of lawsuits, public hearings and public debate.



The Nassau County Legislature Rules Committee voted to approve a 42-year lease on the Nassau Coliseum, and surrounding property known as the Hub, for the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.



The 42-year lease is for an initial term of 27 years, followed by three five-year renewal options exercisable by Sands for a total of up to 42 years.

The Sands Corporation has argued that from innovative water and energy systems to expansive green spaces and thoughtful design, its project demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and resiliency.

In addition, beyond the physical infrastructure, Sands says it has pledged significant financial and programmatic support to local organizations, education initiatives, and workforce development, ensuring long-term benefits for the region.



Las Vegas Sands submitted an environmental report on its proposed $5 billion resort and casino to the Nassau County Legislature for review on Nov. 21, after a vote by the legislature unanimously confirming that the document is complete, addresses all required topics and is now available for public review.



Citizens from throughout Nassau County spoke in favor of, as well as against, the report. Red signs saying “Say No to the Casino” and green signs saying “Yes to Sands” filled the room during a public hearing on the report, held at the Nassau County Legislature Dec. 9.



Proponents of the environmental report, including Sands officials, union members and residents, argued that the proposed development would have positive economic impacts on Long Island, create new jobs and bring long-lasting benefits.

Opponents of the report contended that a new casino could increase gambling addictions, have devastating environmental impacts, and increase traffic congestion throughout Long Island.



Speakers at the event included Garden City Mayor Mary Carter Flanagan and members of the Village of Garden City Board of Trustees.



At the beginning of December, The Village of Garden City filed a lawsuit to stop the proposed $5 billion resort and casino.



In a 5-4 vote by The Village’s Board of Trustees last month, with Carter Flanagan casting the deciding vote, the village elected to move forward with the lawsuit.



The lawsuit alleged that the county bypassed the requirements of the State Environmental Quality Review Act in obtaining the 42-year lease for the proposed Sands casino.



The legislation requires all local, regional, and state government agencies to equally examine the environmental impacts along with the social and economic considerations for a certain project, according to the state website.

Say No To The Casino Civic Association, a group of community members from across Nassau County who are united in opposition to the proposed Sands Casino at the current site of the Nassau Coliseum according to their website; supported the decision by the Garden City Trustees.