Things to do on Long Island this weekend include Disney on Ice, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

LOL PODCAST LIVE

If you love podcasts, then you’re in the right place. Get ready for a whole new experience with interactive games, one night only topics and hilarious moments to get your bursting with laughter. Come see the whole gang, Cash, Kate, Harper, Maverick and Kenzie, for this incredible night.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$104.94+, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 4.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Get ready for a performance you’ll be thinking about till the new year ends. Dear Evan Hansen has been said to be “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post and Its coming straight to Long Island to show why. Tickets on sale now and are recommended for ages 12 and older.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+, 7 p.m. Jan. 9

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO

Disney On Ice is coming to Long Island with everyone’s favorite characters from Frozen and Encanto. Watch as they Let it Go for families from all over to come and see. Check out the show stopping talents of these characters as they hit the ice. Tickets are currently on sale so get them before they all freeze.

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$42-$141. Jan. 9-12.

GATHERING TIME

Best described as a rocked-up Peter, Paul & Mary or a co-ed Crosby, Stills & Nash, Gathering Time is known for astute songwriting, spirited and accomplished musicianship — and a stellar vocal blend.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. Jan. 5.

FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES

From Autumn to Ashes is bringing their post-hardcore style to Amityville Music Hall. Described as “melody and lushness meets brutality,” the band (often abbreviated as FATA) formed on Long Island in 2000 and came out of their hiatus in 2021. Joining them are Thoughtcrimes and LaMacchia, making it a perfect night for fans of emo, screamo and metal.

Amityville Music Hall, 198 Broadway, Amityville, NY, amh.live

$27.50+, 7 p.m. Jan. 11.

SHILELAGH LAW

Experience the vibrant sounds of this New York-based Irish-American band, Shilelagh Law, as they bring their energetic blend of traditional Irish music and urban influences to Long Island. Known for their lively performances, this event promises a night of spirited tunes and communal revelry.

An opening act will be announced, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, NY, muls.com

$25+, 8 p.m. Jan. 4.

STAND-UP / SIT-DOWN FEATURING EDDIE BRILL

Enjoy a night of laughter and insight as comedian Eddie Brill — a comedy veteran with over 100 TV appearances — headlines the second season of Stand-Up/Sit-Down. The evening features a stand-up show followed by a captivating sit-down interview. With decades of experience as a performer, producer, and talent coordinator, Eddie brings stories and humor from some of the world’s greatest stages.

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY, cinemaartscentre.org

$35 for the public, $25 for members, 8 p.m. Jan. 9.

FROZEN SING-A-LONG MOVIE PARTY

Join us for a fun-filled screening of Frozen, where singing along is encouraged! Children are welcome to move around as needed, and there’s no pressure to stay for the entire movie. Snacks will be available for purchase.

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main Street, Port Washington, NY, landmarkonmainstreet.org

Free admission, 10 a.m. Jan. 5.

CHRIS ROACH – SPECIAL EVENT

Join New York-born comedian and actor Chris Roach for a night of laughter and entertainment. Known for his role as Mott on CBS’s Kevin Can Wait, Chris has performed on renowned stages like Gotham Comedy Club and The Borgata in Atlantic City. He has also opened for Kevin James during his 2019 Northeast tour.

Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, NY, govs.com

$25, 7 p.m. Jan. 4. Doors open at 5 p.m.

