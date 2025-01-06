Plainview-Old Bethpage School District holds bond referendum vote Jan. 14

Residents of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District are invited to participate in a vote on the financing of comprehensive capital improvements through a bond referendum. The vote will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. at Jamaica Avenue School and the Administration Offices at H.B. Mattlin Middle School.

Proposition No. 1 includes a series of districtwide projects designed to address growing student enrollment and the need for additional instructional space in buildings that are currently used for instruction.

Proposition No. 1 would allow the district to increase instructional space by 25,000 square feet and increase the cafeteria capacity by 50% at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School as well as a 4,750 square-foot addition at Judy Jacobs-Parkway Elementary School with outdoor access to the bathroom from the field. This is in response to an 8.7% growth in student enrollment in the district since 2018 and based on future enrollment trends.

Proposition No. 1 also calls for the installation of air conditioning in gyms and cafeterias throughout the District, athletic field upgrades, and critical infrastructure repairs. Each project included in Proposition No. 1 can be found on the district’s website, www.pobschools.org. Proposition No. 1 would be approximately $450 a year, or $37.50 a month for the average assessed home value.

Proposition No. 2 includes funding for infrastructure improvements to the district’s Jamaica Avenue building, which currently houses a variety of district and community-based programs. These improvements would enable Jamaica Avenue to be used as an instructional building for POB students. Residents will vote on two separate propositions. It is important to note that Proposition No. 2 can only be approved if Proposition No. 1 is approved by voters. The estimated total cost to the average taxpayer if both Propositions No. 1 and No. 2 are approved is approximately $549 a year, or $46 a month.

All information related to the bond referendum, including a detailed list of all projects and associated costs, can be found on the district’s website, www.pobschools.org.

The district thanks all residents in advance for their participation in this vote on Tuesday, Jan. 14.