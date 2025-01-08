Scholar-Athletes in Nassau County recognized by state

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognizes teams and individuals that achieve academic success.

Scholar-Athlete teams are determined by the GPA of the top 75% of the roster, which must be equal to or greater than 90.00, according to the association’s website. If a team does not qualify, individuals with a GPA of 90.00 or above are still eligible to receive an individual scholar-athlete award.

Local teams and individuals that received a scholar-athlete award are listed as follows:

Bethpage Senior High School

Boys Cross Country, 10 students

Boys Golf, 23 students

Boys Soccer, 24 students

Boys Volleyball, 8 students

Football, 22 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 16 students

Girls Cross Country, 15 students

Girls Soccer, 20 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 15 students

Girls Tennis, 18 students

Girls Volleyball, 12 students

Division Avenue Senior High School

Boys Cross Country, 14 students

Boys Soccer, 16 students

Football, 23 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 15 students

Girls Cross Country, 12 students

Girls Soccer, 18 students

Girls Tennis, 27 students

Farmingdale Senior High School

Boys Cross Country, 30 students

Boys Golf, 20 students

Boys Soccer, 10 students

Boys Volleyball, 12 students

Football, 30 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 16 students

Girls Cross Country, 20 students

Girls Soccer, 17 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 40 students

Girls Tennis, 12 students

Girls Volleyball, 17 students

General Douglas Macarthur Senior High School

Boys Cross Country, 14 students

Boys Soccer, 15 students

Boys Volleyball, 10 students

Girls Cross Country, 20 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 32 students

Glen Cove High School

Girls Tennis, 14 students

Girls Volleyball, 10 students

Hicksville High School

Cross Country, 15 students

Boys Volleyball, 13 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 31 students

Girls Cross Country, 24 students

Girls Soccer, 16 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 27 students

Girls Tennis, 20 students

Girls Volleyball, 14 students

Island Trees High School

Boys Cross Country, 4 students

Boys Golf, 12 students

Boys Soccer, 9 students

Football, 13 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 14 students

Girls Cross Country, 2 students

Girls Soccer, 16 students

Girls Volleyball, 13 students

Jericho High School

Boys Badminton, 16 students

Boys Cross Country, 24 students

Boys Soccer, 23 students

Boys Volleyball, 16 students

Football, 19 students

Girls Cross Country, 18 students

Girls Soccer, 22 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 35 students

Girls Tennis, 15 students

Girls Volleyball, 15 students

Locust Valley High School

Boys Cross Country, 7 students

Boys Golf, 9 students

Boys Soccer, 14 students

Boys Volleyball, 11 students

Field Hockey, 19 students

Football, 18 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 9 students

Girls Cross Country, 4 students

Girls Soccer, 17 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 5 students

Girls Tennis, 15 students

Girls Volleyball, 11 students

Massapequa High School

Boys Cross Country, 27 students

Boys Golf, 17 students

Boys Soccer, 17 students

Boys Volleyball, 12 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 20 students

Field Hockey, 21 students

Football, 35 students

Girls Cross Country, 20 students

Girls Soccer, 26 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 19 students

Girls Tennis, 30 students

Girls Volleyball, 18 students

North Shore High School

Boys Cross Country, 9 students

Boys Soccer, 13 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 9 students

Field Hockey, 9 students

Football, 16 students

Girls Cross Country, 12 students

Girls Soccer, 16 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 13 students

Girls Tennis, 8 students

Girls Volleyball, 13 students

Oyster Bay High School

Boys Cross Country, 4 students

Boys Soccer, 6 students

Boys Volleyball, 7 students

Field Hockey, 14 students

Football, 15 students

Girls Cross Country, 6 students

Girls Soccer, 17 students

Girls Tennis, 11 students

Girls Volleyball, 10 students

Plainedge Senior High School

Boys Golf, 19 students

Boys Soccer, 14 students

Boys Volleyball, 9 students

Football, 21 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 7 students

Girls Cross Country, 3 students

Girls Soccer, 14 students

Girls Tennis, 13 students

Girls Volleyball, 13 students

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School

Boys Badminton, 13 students

Boys Cross Country, 31 students

Boys Soccer, 20 students

Boys Volleyball, 14 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 16 students

Football, 21 students

Girls Cross Country, 31 students

Girls Soccer, 16 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 19 students

Girls Tennis, 12 students

Girls Volleyball, 11 students

Syosset High School

Boys Badminton, 15 students

Boys Cross Country, 22 students

Boys Soccer, 22 students

Boys Volleyball, 12 students

Football, 29 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 19 students

Girls Cross Country, 14 students

Girls Soccer, 27 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 33 students

Girls Tennis, 18 students

Girls Volleyball, 17 students

Seaford Senior High School

Boys Cross Country, 11 students

Boys Golf, 12 students

Boys Soccer, 9 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 15 students

Field Hockey, 15 students

Football, 27 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 15 students

Girls Cross Country, 12 students

Girls Golf, 1 student

Girls Soccer, 22 students

Girls Volleyball, 15 students

Wantagh Senior High School

Boys Cross Country, 7 students

Boys Soccer, 17 students

Boys Volleyball, 12 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 18 students

Football, 21 students

Girls Cross Country, 9 students

Girls Golf, 5 students

Girls Soccer, 23 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 13 students

Girls Volleyball, 13 students