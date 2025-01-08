Scholar-Athletes in Nassau County recognized by state

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognizes teams and individuals that achieve academic success.
Scholar-Athlete teams are determined by the GPA of the top 75% of the roster, which must be equal to or greater than 90.00, according to the association’s website. If a team does not qualify, individuals with a GPA of 90.00 or above are still eligible to receive an individual scholar-athlete award.
Local teams and individuals that received a scholar-athlete award are listed as follows:
Bethpage Senior High School
Boys Cross Country, 10 students
Boys Golf, 23 students
Boys Soccer, 24 students
Boys Volleyball, 8 students
Football, 22 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 16 students
Girls Cross Country, 15 students
Girls Soccer, 20 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 15 students
Girls Tennis, 18 students
Girls Volleyball, 12 students
Division Avenue Senior High School
Boys Cross Country, 14 students
Boys Soccer, 16 students
Football, 23 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 15 students
Girls Cross Country, 12 students
Girls Soccer, 18 students
Girls Tennis, 27 students
Farmingdale Senior High School
Boys Cross Country, 30 students
Boys Golf, 20 students
Boys Soccer, 10 students
Boys Volleyball, 12 students
Football, 30 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 16 students
Girls Cross Country, 20 students
Girls Soccer, 17 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 40 students
Girls Tennis, 12 students
Girls Volleyball, 17 students
General Douglas Macarthur Senior High School
Boys Cross Country, 14 students
Boys Soccer, 15 students
Boys Volleyball, 10 students
Girls Cross Country, 20 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 32 students
Glen Cove High School
Girls Tennis, 14 students
Girls Volleyball, 10 students
Hicksville High School
Cross Country, 15 students
Boys Volleyball, 13 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 31 students
Girls Cross Country, 24 students
Girls Soccer, 16 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 27 students
Girls Tennis, 20 students
Girls Volleyball, 14 students
Island Trees High School
Boys Cross Country, 4 students
Boys Golf, 12 students
Boys Soccer, 9 students
Football, 13 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 14 students
Girls Cross Country, 2 students
Girls Soccer, 16 students
Girls Volleyball, 13 students
Jericho High School
Boys Badminton, 16 students
Boys Cross Country, 24 students
Boys Soccer, 23 students
Boys Volleyball, 16 students
Football, 19 students
Girls Cross Country, 18 students
Girls Soccer, 22 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 35 students
Girls Tennis, 15 students
Girls Volleyball, 15 students
Locust Valley High School
Boys Cross Country, 7 students
Boys Golf, 9 students
Boys Soccer, 14 students
Boys Volleyball, 11 students
Field Hockey, 19 students
Football, 18 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 9 students
Girls Cross Country, 4 students
Girls Soccer, 17 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 5 students
Girls Tennis, 15 students
Girls Volleyball, 11 students
Massapequa High School
Boys Cross Country, 27 students
Boys Golf, 17 students
Boys Soccer, 17 students
Boys Volleyball, 12 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 20 students
Field Hockey, 21 students
Football, 35 students
Girls Cross Country, 20 students
Girls Soccer, 26 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 19 students
Girls Tennis, 30 students
Girls Volleyball, 18 students
North Shore High School
Boys Cross Country, 9 students
Boys Soccer, 13 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 9 students
Field Hockey, 9 students
Football, 16 students
Girls Cross Country, 12 students
Girls Soccer, 16 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 13 students
Girls Tennis, 8 students
Girls Volleyball, 13 students
Oyster Bay High School
Boys Cross Country, 4 students
Boys Soccer, 6 students
Boys Volleyball, 7 students
Field Hockey, 14 students
Football, 15 students
Girls Cross Country, 6 students
Girls Soccer, 17 students
Girls Tennis, 11 students
Girls Volleyball, 10 students
Plainedge Senior High School
Boys Golf, 19 students
Boys Soccer, 14 students
Boys Volleyball, 9 students
Football, 21 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 7 students
Girls Cross Country, 3 students
Girls Soccer, 14 students
Girls Tennis, 13 students
Girls Volleyball, 13 students
Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School
Boys Badminton, 13 students
Boys Cross Country, 31 students
Boys Soccer, 20 students
Boys Volleyball, 14 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 16 students
Football, 21 students
Girls Cross Country, 31 students
Girls Soccer, 16 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 19 students
Girls Tennis, 12 students
Girls Volleyball, 11 students
Syosset High School
Boys Badminton, 15 students
Boys Cross Country, 22 students
Boys Soccer, 22 students
Boys Volleyball, 12 students
Football, 29 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 19 students
Girls Cross Country, 14 students
Girls Soccer, 27 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 33 students
Girls Tennis, 18 students
Girls Volleyball, 17 students
Seaford Senior High School
Boys Cross Country, 11 students
Boys Golf, 12 students
Boys Soccer, 9 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 15 students
Field Hockey, 15 students
Football, 27 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 15 students
Girls Cross Country, 12 students
Girls Golf, 1 student
Girls Soccer, 22 students
Girls Volleyball, 15 students
Wantagh Senior High School
Boys Cross Country, 7 students
Boys Soccer, 17 students
Boys Volleyball, 12 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 18 students
Football, 21 students
Girls Cross Country, 9 students
Girls Golf, 5 students
Girls Soccer, 23 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 13 students
Girls Volleyball, 13 students