Dutch Lane Elementary students in Hicksville recently had a visit from the New York Islanders for a school assembly. The Islanders School Assembly stresses the importance of making smart decisions, eating healthy, staying active as well as treating others with respect. During the interactive visit, team mascot Sparky and members of the Islander Community Relations team shared with students why being committed to making smart decisions is important in school and life.
New York Islanders visit Dutch Lane Elementary for school assembly
Photos courtesy of Hicksville Public Schools