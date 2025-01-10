Looking for something to do this weekend? Meet members of the Sopranos cast, including Steve Schirripa ,Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperioli.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include Disney on Ice, a Sopranos meet-and-greet and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO

Disney On Ice is coming to Long Island with everyone’s favorite characters from Frozen and Encanto. Watch as they “Let it Go” for families from all over to come and see. Check out the show-stopping talents of these characters as they hit the ice.

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$42-$141. Jan. 9-12.

TAYLOR NATION

Calling all the Swifties of Long Island. This is more than any other Taylor Swift event. There’s a Taylor-Inspired Outfit Showdown, Swift-er-oke and more followed by a live singalong band tribute to the queen of the Eras tour herself. Don’t miss out on this interactive experience.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

IN CONVERSATION WITH THE SOPRANOS

For a night you won’t forget, come see these three glorious actors known for their roles in The Sopranos. For these 90 minutes, hear the memories of Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher). Comedian Joey Kola will be hosting this incredible night. Tickets on sale now and offer a meet-and-greet option.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50-$186, 8 p.m. Jan. 11.

SMOOTH DRE: THE RHYTHMIC ODYSSEY TOUR

Get Ready to experience the beats and rhythm of Brooklyn Hip-Hop. Listen to the amazing sounds that bring you straight to the heart of Brooklyn. Enjoy a storytelling lyrical night with Smooth Dre and others including Hypegirl, Arnstar and more, right on Long Island. Tickets on sale currently.

Madison Theatre at Molloy University, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$50, 8 p.m. Jan. 11.

TAKE 2

Candice Baranello AND James O’Malley play contemporary acoustic, originals and folk.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. Jan. 12.

HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS – THE BOB SEGER EXPERIENCE

Experience what people are calling the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. This 9-piece band originally from New Jersey is coming to Long Island for a special night filled with high energy, raspy vocals and more. Hollywood Nights is here to showcase the love with rock ‘n roll with all of Long Island.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50-$80, 8 p.m. Jan. 12.

SILVERSTEIN

Get ready to rock out with Silverstein at their 25 Years of Noise tour. Joining them along for the ride are Thursday and Split Chain, with a mystery guest to be revealed. Get ready to experience some old and new jams including “Skin & Bones” and “Smile in your Sleep.” Tickets on sale now so don’t miss out.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$65. 7 p.m. Jan. 15.

