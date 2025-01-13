Crime news: East Meadow fire, Hicksville DWI and more

Glen Cove man dies in Riverhead

On Jan. 9, a Glen Cove man was killed in a Riverhead car accident.

The victim was identified as Brandon Roehrig, 41, of Glen Cove, by the Riverhead Police Department.

Police said Roehrig’s vehicle struck a retaining wall of a parking lot at a high speed, and he was identified as deceased upon police arrival.

Glen Head Fire

On Jan. 12, a fire broke out at a residence on High Farms Road in Glen Head, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The fire, which erupted at 2:15 a.m., caused substantial damage to the house and three vehicles in the driveway. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, police said.

Police said the Glenwood Fire Department, Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad responded to the scene, as did surrounding local fire departments.

Hicksville DWI

A Hicksville woman was arrested on the night of Sunday, Jan. 12, in a DWI case under Leandra’s Law, according to police.

Elizabeth Maldonado, 34, is charged with four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years (Leandra’s Law), four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, DWI and Aggravated DWI.

Maldonado was driving a 2022 Dodge Durango with the four children in the car after a reported incident occurred at a Mineola restaurant, according to reports.

Maldonado’s husband had informed officers of the dispute, and they had been waiting at their residence when Maldonado arrived in the car. She was determined to be intoxicated after an investigation and arrested without incident, according to police.

Massapequa Crash

Two people were been killed in a car crash on the Southern State Parkway in North Massapequa, according to published reports.

The accident occurred at roughly 11 p.m. at Exit 30S on Sunday, Jan. 12, according to reports. A black Dodge Dart had crashed into a tree after the driver had lost control of the wheel, police say.

Hailey Dsouza, 21 and Crystal Alba-Figueroa, 23, were identified as the two victims who died in the accident. Jaden Dsouza, 19, and Anthonie Marte, 23, were admitted to the hospital in critical condition, according to published reports.

Jaden Dsouza was charged with one count of driving while ability impaired by drugs, manslaughter vehicular manslaughter, assault and aggravated vehicular homicide, according to published reports.

East Meadow Fire

At 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 10, a fire broke out on Cooper Drive in East Meadow, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said the second floor of the home was engulfed in flames upon their arrival. There were no occupants at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

County police said the investigation to the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Reporting by Casey Fahrer, Hannah Devlin and Luke Feeney