John F. Kennedy Middle School hosts thrilling third annual spelling bee

On Jan. 9, Bethpage’s John F. Kennedy Middle School held its third annual school-wide spelling bee, showcasing the linguistic talents of its 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students. The event took place in the JFK auditorium and was coordinated by Ms. Brittny Hayes, with Ms. Valerie Filbry serving as the emcee for the competition.

This year’s spelling bee featured 33 competitors, each vying for the coveted title of school champion and the opportunity to advance to the regional competition. The stakes were high, as the winner of the regional competition will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the prestigious national spelling bee.

The competition was intense, with participants demonstrating exceptional poise and skill as they tackled increasingly challenging words. After many riveting rounds, 8th grader Maahira Kaur emerged as the champion, earning first place with her impressive spelling abilities. Luke Kenney and Elaina Gardikas tied for second place, rounding out the top three.

The entire Bethpage community extends its heartfelt congratulations to Maahira as she prepares for the regional competition.