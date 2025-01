Hillside Grade School sixth graders Carita Chai and Aryanveer Singh had their writing entries selected to be published in the upcoming Young Writer’s book “Scary Tales – The Witching Hour.”

Any interested sixth grader in Danielle Scalogna’s class was invited to participate in the Young Writer’s contest. Students were challenged to write a 100-word spooky story, utilizing tension, atmosphere or suspense to craft their tale.

The book is scheduled to be published this upcoming April.