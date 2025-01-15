Roslyn High School student-musician Victor Chan selected for 2025 All-Eastern Honors Concert Band
Roslyn High School senior Victor Chan has earned a coveted clarinet spot in the 2025 All-Eastern Honors Concert Band.
This prestigious bi-annual event, sponsored by the National Association for Music Education Eastern Division, brings together top student musicians from across the Northeastern states. Over 2,000 talented students applied this year, making Victor’s selection an extraordinary achievement.
Victor is one of only 25 clarinetists and one of 35 musicians from New York State chosen to be part of the 146-member ensemble.
His acceptance into All-Eastern was based on his outstanding performance in his New York State School Music Association solo and his role as first chair and principal clarinet in the All-State Symphony Orchestra.
In April, Victor will participate in four days of intensive rehearsals and a culminating performance in Hartford, Conn.
“This is a highly competitive ensemble, and having a student from our school participate is incredibly impressive,” said Roslyn High School band director Frank Mauriello. “It’s a testament to Victor’s talent and the support from his parents and teachers, both in school and through private lessons, who have guided him along the way. We look forward to cheering him on as he takes the stage and represents Roslyn with pride!”
