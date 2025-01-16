Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a performance by comedian Dave Attell.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

THE PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR

Calling all Pink Floyd fans. Prepare to rock out with some lasers at this spectacular event. Coming to the Westbury Music Fair, get the chance to listen to original recordings of Pink Floyd’s hits with a light show you won’t soon forget.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$30-$70. 8 p.m. Jan. 17.

2025 MISS LONG ISLAND AND MISS LONG ISLAND TEEN PAGEANT

It’s that time of year again to crown the new queens of Miss Long Island and Miss Long Island Teen. Come experience this momentous event as the current reigning queens, Katie Wang and Lexie Ebanks, come back to pass on the crown to the next worthy young girls. Tickets being sold now.

Madison Theatre at Molloy University, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$60, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Take a trip in the yellow submarine straight to Patchogue Theatre for a Beatles-filled night. Celebrating 85 years of not only the Beatles but John Lennon as well. Listen to hits like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and more. Get ready as these world-class musicians band together to bring a tribute of a lifetime.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50-$80, 8 p.m. Jan. 17.

TAYLOR SHINES – THE LASER SPECTACULAR

Prepare for these lasers to shine. This laser spectacular is hitting the Westbury Music Fair for Swifies all across Long Island. If you’re missing the Eras tour, check out this amazing display of Taylor’s greatest hits along with some flashing lights.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$26-$52. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

JANICE BUCKNER

Her cabaret performances feature original songs and poems, interpretive renditions of a wide pallet of genres, use of Sign Language for the Deaf (which she calls “Dance of the Hands”), and attention to choreography, lighting, and staging.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. Jan. 19.

DAVE ATTELL

Get ready to roar with laughter cause this man is going to knock your socks off. Named one of the funniest people in America, Dave Attell is show off his “very adult” humor to Long Island. See what got him to appear on The Late Show, The Daily Show and The Tonight Show.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$59.50. 8 p.m. Jan. 19.

