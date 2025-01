Fourth graders at Munsey Park Elementary School participated in a unique in-school field trip called “Journeys Into American Indian Territory.”

As part of the lesson, the students learned about Eastern Woodland Indians through a series of workshops, which included traditional stories, games, a craft activity and a museum presentation.

The in-school field trip capped off the students’ unit on Iroquois and Algonquian culture, providing an engaging way to reinforce their studies.