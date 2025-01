St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Oyster Bay will host a memorial service in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Avianca Crash.

The Mass will honor the victims, survivors and families of the 1990 airplane crash.

The Mass will beheld on Jan. 26 at 1:00 p.m., at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, located at 93 Anstice St. in Oyster Bay.