Celebrating love at Glen Cove’s Valentine’s Day vow renewal ceremony

Glen Cove City is hosting a special vow renewal ceremony on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10:00 a.m., presided over by Mayor Pam Panzenbeck.

at City Hall’s main chambers

Couples will renew their vows in a festive and romantic setting, complete with a reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s iconic poem, “How Do I Love Thee?” officiated by the mayor. Each couple will receive a beautiful commemorative certificate as a keepsake of this special day.

Light refreshments, including tea, coffee, and cookies, will be served, and the chambers will be adorned with floral arrangements and balloons to make the day extra memorable.

Admission is free, but attendance is limited, so don’t wait to secure your spot!

To RSVP, call Sue or Roni in the mayor’s Office at Glen Cove City Hall: 516-320-7861 or 516-320-7865. Or sign up early to guarantee your place—spaces will fill up quickly!

The City of Glen Cove is also seeking community sponsors to help make this event unforgettable. It is looking for floral arrangements, balloons, and baked goods donations. If you or your business want to contribute, contact Sue or Roni for more information.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate love and create a memory you’ll cherish forever. Gather your sweetheart, mark your calendar, and join us this Valentine’s Day to celebrate love, Glen Cove style!

For more information, contact: Roni Jenkinsath Roni.Jenkins@glencoveny.gov or call 516-320-7865