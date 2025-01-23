Central Boulevard School hosts ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’ game show event

Central Boulevard School in Bethpage transformed into a game show arena on Jan. 17, with Hollyrock Entertainment’s exciting “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” brain challenge event.

The fun-filled experience brought fifth graders and their “special persons” together in a lively competition of trivia and physical challenges, all in good spirits to see which team would come out on top.

The room was split into two sides, with participants divided into the Red and Blue teams. Teachers stepped into the roles of team managers, cheering on their students and families and even jumping in to tackle a few challenges themselves.

The game show featured rounds of fast-paced trivia, testing knowledge across various subjects, and engaging physical challenges that had both kids and adults on their feet. One memorable moment came during the “Name That Tunes” segment: parents outshone their kids in recognizing classic 80s and ’90s hits, including favorites like “Sweet Child of Mine.”

Hollyrock Entertainment, the mastermind behind the event, has decades of experience creating memorable moments for schools, camps, and private events. Founded in 1977, Hollyrock has evolved from a small DJ company into a leader in mobile TV game show entertainment with a reputation for combining entertainment with education.

The “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” event at Central Boulevard School was a resounding success, leaving participants with memories of laughter, friendly competition and family fun. The students, parents and teachers came together not just to test their wits but to celebrate the joy of learning and community.

It’s safe to say the fifth graders gave their “special persons” a run for their money—and everyone left feeling like winners.