NHP Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting For Kat’s Purrfect Party Korner

On Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held their Red Carpet Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newest member, Kat’s Purrfect Party Korner located at 2 Allen Street, New Hyde Park – Just north of Hillside Ave
Kats Purrfect Party Korner provides a nurturing, fun-filled experience that allows children to play, learn, and celebrate in a safe and welcoming space. Besides children’s parties, they will be holding events for kids and adults alike. The New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce welcomes them to the community.