Munsey Park kindergarten students in Mrs. McCann’s class channeled their superpowers as they transformed into Super Readers for the week.

The students’ abilities were flexed through their use of pointer power to identify words and read books.

The lesson is part of the students’ curriculum teaching them how to read as they embark and explore this new skill.