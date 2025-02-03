Great Neck wins at FIRST LEGO League Regional Qualifier

Great Neck students competing at the FIRST LEGO League Regional in Mineola

Five Great Neck teams from grades four through eight competed at the FIRST LEGO League Regional Qualifier at Mineola High School, where two of the teams brought home awards.

The teams included two from North Middle School and three teams of fourth and fifth graders.

The elementary robotics program’s Pioneer Team 49906 won the Core Values Award, which awarded the team’s enthusiasm, teamwork and sportsmanship.

The North Middle Blazer Bots Team 14317 won the Rising All-Star Award. This award recognized the team with potential int he future.

Both the Pioneer Team and Blazer Bots qualified to advance to the Long Island Championship in March.