Harbor Hill students flexed their teamwork as they learned about photosynthesis

In Ms. Plant’s STEAM class at Harbor Hill Elementary School, students explored the fascinating process of photosynthesis and discovered what plants need to survive.

Through hands-on learning, they worked collaboratively to create clay models that represented the scientific process.

This creative activity not only deepened their understanding of how plants convert sunlight into energy but also fostered teamwork and problem-solving skills. It was an engaging and educational experience for all.