Hicksville

Hicksville students learn about Native American life and history

Fourth graders at Dutch Lane Elementary School in Hicksville recently participated in an immersive, hands-on program called “Journeys into American Indian Territory.”

Students explored various aspects of Native American culture, including traditional crafts, storytelling, music and the history of indigenous peoples across the United States. The interactive activities allowed students to gain a deeper understanding of native ways of life, encouraging them to think critically about history and appreciate diverse cultures.

The program was designed to complement the students’ unit on Native Americans. It provided them with the opportunity to engage with the traditions, history and daily life of Native American communities.

