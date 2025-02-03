Lakeville Elementary School hosts Cultural Pride Day

Lakeville Elementary School hosted its third annual Cultural Pride Day, filled with the celebration of the diverse cultures found within the school’s community.

The day was filled with morning assemblies where students performed cultural dances and traditions, including an Israeli dance, Indian dance, Flamenco, Korean Drums, Kung Fu, Second Line dance representing New Orleans and a Chinese Zodiac play.

The Lakeville Concert Band also performed, as well as the South High School students who displayed TaeKwonDo, Wushu and a traditional Lion Dance.

The celebration was planned by the Lakeville Cultural Pride Day Committee, Lakeville PTA, parent volunteers and South High partners.