Small Business Stars: Terms and Conditions

Long Island Press Small Business Stars sponsored by PSEG Long Island Official Rules

1.28.2025

The Long Island Press Small Business Stars is a program created by the Long Island Press and is sponsored by PSEG Long Island. The program highlights two exceptional businesses each month from a variety of industries, focusing on unique categories. These businesses are featured across Long Island Press’ social media, digital platforms, and print publications. The community is encouraged to select a winner by liking and commenting on their favorite video on Long Island Press’ Instagram to help select the Small Business Star of the Month. At year’s end, all Stars of the Month will be honored at a live celebratory annual event taking place in February 2026 Date and location to be determined.

Terminology:

Schneps Media will use engaging terminology such as “Select the Small Business Star,” “Engage with this Post,” and other strategic Calls to Action (CTAs) to drive participation across print, digital, and social platforms. CTAs may include phrases like “Select the Star,” “Support Local Businesses,” “Comment to Help Choose,” and “Join the Conversation.” Schneps Media will avoid terminology such as “Winner,” “Vote,” and “Nominee” to the best of their ability.

Entry Requirements:

The Small Business Stars program is open to businesses with an active and current PSEG Long Island electric service account. Schneps Media will facilitate communications by phone and email with those selected to be spotlighted as a Small Business Star.

To nominate a business, please send an email to dboccard@schnepsmedia.com for consideration.

Categories include:

February: Energy Assessment & Cost Efficiency (February 1, 2025 – February 28, 2025) • March: Women-Owned Businesses (March 1, 2025 – March 31, 2025) • April: Earth Month & Clean Energy (April 1, 2025 – April 30, 2025) • May: Technology & Innovation in Small Business (May 1, 2025 – May 31, 2025) • June: Small Business Community Impact (June 1, 2025 – June 30, 2025) • July: Outdoor Businesses & Energy Saving Tips (July 1, 2025 – July 31, 2025) • August: Small Business Growth (August 1, 2025 – August 31, 2025) • September: Green Transportation (September 1, 2025 – September 30, 2025) • October: Energy Efficiency Awareness (October 1, 2025 – October 31, 2025) • November: Veteran-Owned Businesses (November 1, 2025 – November 30, 2025) • December: Social Responsibility (December 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025) • January: Sustainability & Green Practices (January 1, 2026 – January 31, 2026)

Program Period:

The program runs from February 2025 to January 2026. Winners are selected each month by community engagement (liking and commenting on social media video posts) and Schneps Media will notify the Winner by email at the start of the following month.

Winner Notification

Comments and likes will be tallied as of 11:59PM Eastern Standard Time on the last day of each month, and a representative of Schneps Media will reach out to inform the winner by email.

Use of Entries:

All selected businesses will be featured in print in Long Island Press for the designated month and showcased on Long Island Press Instagram to drive engagement for the game of chance to be named the Small Business Star of the Month. Additional promotional efforts may include, but are not limited to, email blasts, website features, and social media stories to maximize visibility.

Prizes:

The Small Business Star of the Month will be recognized and celebrated at the Small Business Stars Party, sponsored by PSEG Long Island. All participating businesses are invited to attend the event.

Small Business Star Selection:

Each month the winner will be selected based on community engagement on the Long Island Press’ Instagram account. The business receiving the highest number of likes and comments during its spotlight will be named the Small Business Star for that month. Schneps Media will collaborate with PSEG Long Island and the business (if applicable) to help drive engagement.

Promotions may include, and are not limited to, boosted posts, community outreach, or email marketing.

Liability:

Schneps Media and PSEG Long Island are not responsible for any technical malfunctions, incorrect or inaccurate entry information, or any other issues that may impact participation or administration of this program and related events. By participating, businesses agree to release and hold harmless Schneps Media, PSEG Long Island, and their affiliates from any claims arising from participation in the program or use of content submitted.

Disputes:

Schneps Media and PSEG Long Island are not liable for any disputes arising from participation in or outcomes of the Small Business Stars program.

Miscellaneous:

All applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited. Schneps Media reserves the right to modify or cancel the program at any time.