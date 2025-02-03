Sousa Elementary celebrates Lunar New Year

The Tan Ru family made a special visit to Sousa Elementary School’s Mrs. Greenberg’s class where they taught kindergarten students about the Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year, sometimes also referred to as Chinese New Year, is a major festival celebrated in many Asian cultures. It marks the beginning of the new year based on the lunar calendar.

Lunar New Year was celebrated on Jan. 29, and encompassed a multitude of traditions such as the handing out of red envelopes filled with money, lion and dragon dances, and fireworks and firecrackers.