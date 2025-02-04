Carle Place hosts second annual Parent University

On Jan. 30, the Carle Place School District successfully hosted their second annual Parent University, a free event for all Carle Place residents filled with information, resources, and strategies for preserving parental health and wellbeing and for optimizing learning and wellbeing for students.

The night started with a plenary session regarding safety, security and situational awareness for parents presented by Officer Todd Atkin of the Nassau County Police Department Homeland Security.

He shared his combined perspectives as a father and as a police officer for how parents can use simple strategies to be more aware of their surroundings to keep themselves safe. He also shared eye-opening facts about how police and schools work together to prevent and respond to emergencies.

After the plenary session, parents could choose from eight different presentations to attend that ranged in topics from college and career readiness at any age to the digital revolution and being smart and safe on social media to early-adulting survival guide that comes with leaving the nest.

Each of these hour-long sessions were led by Carle Place educators and outside professionals who gave parents resources such as how to practice self-care, work collaboratively with their children and be an upstander.

“Our second annual Carle Place Parent University was a great success,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ted Cannone. “Members of our community really enjoyed working together with trusted professionals to collaborate on finding answers and resources to one of life’s most challenging jobs, being a parent.”