Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Kensington Kosher Deli

Anyone who has been living in Great Neck for some time, and paying attention knows that the list of iconic “OG” retailers is dwindling. Not so for some iconic spots, and “KD” is a prime example of our town’s excellent taste. To wit: Kensington Kosher Deli is celebrating its 50th year of continuous business in 2025! And get this, it is truly, a family establishment we should all be proud of.

KD is a true family business, with heart.

Owned by Paul Saberito, (his partner Phil, retired two years ago). Those in the know already know – Paul is the giant behind the eponymous “Paulie” sandwich- stacked with beef brisket, onion, horseradish. KD star employee Mario has worked at KD for over 30 years. All iconic and purely KD.

Today, KD is managed by Paul’s nephew, Joe Saberito.

Joe stepped up as a “favor” seven years ago, when Paul asked him to step in, due to health concerns and a desire to spend more time with family. Paul lost a child at an early age, and he cared for customers like extended family. Today, Paul spends quality time with his grandkids.

As for Joe, he commutes to Great Neck from New Jersey and has a background over 30 years at Mavis Tire and Budget Rent a Car. His kids, now grown each worked at KD over the years, and have moved on to professional careers.

KD’s classic kosher deli menu is unchanged over the years. hearty soups are made on premises as are the cured meats. Joe does not feel the need to be trendy, or worry about any competition.

“We don’t try to be more or less than we are,” said Joe. It is obvious that the steady and very loyal KD clientele, agree.

If you ask Joe what the best sellers are at KD, he can cite and differentiate, without missing a beat. “It is generational. The fifties and up order Paulie, pastrami. The younger set get chicken cutlet. Lately, some young folks are requesting thick pastrami.”

What else is iconic? If you are around, check out the KD signage. The red sign inside the front window was hand cut, and is from the original Kensington Deli location, which was located by Kensington Gate until a 1970’s fire.

The sign was lovingly restored and painted by Joe’s daughter, Alexa Saberito, (a law school graduate, just admitted to the NYS bar last month). The napkin holders and the artwork on the KD menu were designed by Paul’s daughter, Joe’s first cousin. Family.

Change is a constant and what has changed are some of the new clientele who frequent KD. Joe reports an influx of many ethnicities among the steady locals and visitors but when recalling conversations with Paul, Joe’s main refrain is “don’t change anything!”

Rebecca Sassouni is a long time resident of Great Neck who has experienced the KD family experience over the years. She and her husband, Sassan raised their four kids, with weekly visits to KD as their family tradition.

She recalls Paul as an uncle. The place had a “Cheers” vibe because Paul knew everyone’s name. Rebecca recalls his kindness, always greeting guests with a smile. Paul took great pride in the KD family along with his own, modeling sincerity and customer service.

In remembering Paul, Joe shares Rebecca’s sentiments. “You are not the only one to share those sentiments with me.” During a short visit at “off peak” hours, several other foodies popped in and expressed similar feelings about Paul, and KD and the family way.

At a recent visit, Rebecca observed a few “KD regulars” including a working mom picking up soup for her sick child at home, and a sandwich for her mother with dementia; a senior citizen who has been steady KD customer for over 40 years, a dad bringing his son for snack after team practice.

Rebecca, a sitting board member of the Great Neck School District who also often did business with KD, says succinctly: “ KD is a crowd favorite across the peninsula…. Simply the best there is.”

Longtime Great Neck resident, Janet Nina Esagoff launched her boutique litigation firm, Esagoff Law Group PC in 2017, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet owned and operated a popular girls/ teen boutique “Party Girl” specializing in custom made special occasionwear, located on Bond Street. In 2021, Janet founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3 community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz