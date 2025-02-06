Glen Head students create one-room schoolhouse

Last week, as an extension of the social studies curriculum, second graders at Glen Head School dressed up as students from long ago and studied how school differed from today versus over 100 years ago.

In Glen Head second grade classes created a one-room schoolhouse to simulate how it was to live and go to school long ago. The children went through a typical school day using slate boards and ink pens for English and mathematical learning skills, readers and long ago games including dominos, marbles, jacks, and hula hoops – to name a few!

Principal Thomas Sheehan stopped into classrooms to see the learning from long ago, and the students made butter and ate cornbread. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, most American students attended a one-room schoolhouse taught by a single teacher with students ranging from five to 15 years old. The number of students could vary from six to 40 or more. Generally, the teachers would give lessons in writing, arithmetic, history, and geography. The students memorized and recited their lessons.

Information submitted by North Shore Central School District