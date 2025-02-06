New Hyde Park invites residents to attend Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

The village of New Hyde Park and New Hyde Park fire department invite residents for St. Patrick’s Day parade

The Village of New Hyde Park and the New Hyde Park Fire Department invite residents to attend the 4th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, which will be held on Saturday, March 8.

Aside from celebrating this great Irish American Holiday, this year’s parade will once again be held in honor of all First Responders. The Village of New Hyde Park and the New Hyde Park Fire Department want to celebrate the men and women who serve our communities and who put their lives on the line every day to keep the village safe.

This year Deputy Inspector Eileen T. Downing will serve as grand marshal.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will start at 10:00 a.m., with the assembly starting at 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of Hillside Boulevard. At 10:00 a.m., the parade will move east on Jericho Turnpike, crossing over New Hyde Park Road and ending at the New Hyde Park Fire House, located at 1555 Jericho Turnpike.

Participants should RSVP to Cheryl Nowak at events@vnhp.org no later than Friday, Feb. 28.