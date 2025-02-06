North Shore middle schoolers present Matilda Jr.

The North Shore Middle School Masquers presented Matilda Jr. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1

The North Shore Middle School Masquers presented performed the musical Matilda Jr.

Matilda Jr. is a story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! The performance included high-energy dance numbers and songs.

The cast included students Jillian Accetta, Ava Birnbaum, Gia Capeci, Miles Cardinale, Amali Carpenter, Violet Curiale , Sarah Daly, Isabella De Filippis, Noelle Dorman, Coralanne, Dugan, Jane Espinosa de Rozas, Taheya Faruque, Margaret Friedberg, Clare Gallagher, Miyabi Galzina, Declan Goff, Ellamae Grau, Ayla Hamm, Mila Hamm, Julian Hosey-Rao, Riley Jerabek, Ava Kim, Amelia Kletter, Christiana Leach, Erin Leder, Willow Lonigro, Amelia Lyons, Ava Mahoney, Ryan Marco, Damiana Mitchell, Vivienne Oakley, Anabelle

Papaleo, Violet Pardue, Ava Rechner, Casper Rodriguez, Felix Ruderman, Alyssa Scheuerman, Ciana Simoniello, Carolina Sosa, Despina Tagaris, Isabella Thompson, Peyton Tomasheski, Lillian Trotta, and Brielle Vogt.

The crew included students Julia Benfield, Levi Blum, Olivia Conway, Naia Donald, Sofia Franco, Kayla Gonzalez, Mila Hanansen, Owen Lau, Benjamin Makin, Matthew Marulli, Colin Penney, Sinead Reagan, Zhifang Shen, Ian Strong, Olivia Vega, and Julia Wilson.

The district thanks everyone involved in the musical’s production, including the Fine & Performing Arts Department, the Arts Angels, the Masquers, and teachers Damien Chillemi, Brian Messemer and Simone Kuranishi.

Information submitted by the North Shore Central School District