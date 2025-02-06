Syosset high schoolers named All-Eastern musicians

Six student musicians from Syosset High School were recognized as All-Eastern Musicians and were invited to perform at the National Association for Music Education’s All-Eastern Conference this April in Connecticut. The conference selects top-performing students, chosen from 11 states and Washington D.C, through a rigorous application.
Syosset’s All-Eastern musicians are:
- Lisa Yasinov, Mixed Chorus
- Xiwen Zhang, Mixed Chorus
- Elena Surber, Treble Choir
- Alice Huang, Treble Choir
- Jesse Namkoong, Symphonic Band
- Darren Leung, Symphonic Band
The conference will be hosted by the Connecticut Music Educators Association. While at the conference, students will prepare challenging programs under the leadership of prominent conductors from across the country.