Syosset high schoolers named All-Eastern musicians

Six student musicians from Syosset High School were recognized as All-Eastern Musicians and were invited to perform at the National Association for Music Education’s All-Eastern Conference this April in Connecticut. The conference selects top-performing students, chosen from 11 states and Washington D.C, through a rigorous application.

Syosset’s All-Eastern musicians are:

Lisa Yasinov, Mixed Chorus

Xiwen Zhang, Mixed Chorus

Elena Surber, Treble Choir

Alice Huang, Treble Choir

Jesse Namkoong, Symphonic Band

Darren Leung, Symphonic Band

The conference will be hosted by the Connecticut Music Educators Association. While at the conference, students will prepare challenging programs under the leadership of prominent conductors from across the country.