Local Businesses: Step Up to the Plate for Syosset Little League Sponsorships

This season, local businesses have a unique chance to hit a home run for the community by sponsoring the Syosset Little League through an initiative led by the Syosset Chamber of Commerce.

For $50, businesses can have their logos displayed on large banners at various little league fields, ensuring visibility throughout the entire season.

The sponsorship program, which raises funds for two designated member non-profits, is an opportunity for businesses to support young athletes, encourage healthy activities, and foster community spirit.

This year, the Syosset Little League is the first beneficiary, with 100% of the proceeds going back into local charitable efforts.

With the season fast approaching, local businesses are encouraged to step up to the plate and secure their spot on the banner before time runs out. To sponsor Syosset Little League visit the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce website.