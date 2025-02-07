Boys & Girls Club visits state Capitol

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club visited the New York State Capitol Building as well as the Legislative Office Building to participate in a

legislative day designated for the New York State Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.

Four Club teens and staff had scheduled meetings with legislators including State Sen. Jack Martins, and state Assembly Members Charles Lavine and Jake Blumencranz.

Throughout the day club teens were given the opportunity to speak passionately about their personal experiences at the club while asking each legislator to vote in favor of an increase in funding for the Boys & Girls Club’s food insecurities program and for mental health initiatives.

Funding for these programs is being considered now for this year’s state budget. The day ended on the floor of the assembly where staff and teens were each introduced.