Carle Place High School students excel at Science Olympiad

On Feb. 1, 13 students from Carle Place High School competed at Kellenberg High School’s Science Olympiad competition. Throughout the competition, student teams collaborated on a series of challenges in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, demonstrating their knowledge through tests and experiments.

Among the standout performances were David Kim, Blake Enoe and Ishaan Gomes, who together earned a second-place medal in the helicopter event. Jonathan Zhu and Hudson Hsieh earned a seventh-place medal for their work in the air trajectory category. This year the team faced fierce competition and placed well, earning 17th out of 41 teams.