February programs at the Glen Cove Public Library

Feb. 20 at 9:15 a.m.: Library Walking Club

Join us for something new, an at-your-own-pace hour walk every Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. All fitness levels are welcome, and we encourage everyone to go at their own pace. Our goal is to meet people, keep moving and see sights in Glen Cove.

Feb. 20 at 2:00 p.m.: Italian Americans (Virtual)

It has been said that Joe DiMaggio and Frank Sinatra did more than anyone else in their time to bring Italian-Americans into the mainstream of popular culture during the 1930s and 1940s. Since then, countless Italian-Americans have made their mark—athletes, actors and musicians.

Feb. 20 at 6:35 p.m.: Game Night

Meet up with friends or make some new ones. Play a board or card game from the Library’s collection or feel free to bring your favorite games from home. Please be advised that games are available anytime at the Information Desk.

Feb. 21 at 10:00 a.m.: Knitting and Crocheting Club

Meet up with other knitters or crocheters. Whether you’re new to knitting or you’ve been doing it for years, it’s always more fun with friends! Start a new project or bring a current one. Participants should bring their own needles and yarn.

Feb. 21 at 2:00 p.m.: Movie screening of “The Wild Robot”

“The Wild Robot” is an animated film about a robot named Roz who wakes up on a remote island with no memory. The story explores themes of survival, friendship and the balance between technology and the natural world. 101 min. (PG) 2024.

